Inox to rescreen Christopher Nolanâ€™s films ahead of Oppenheimer

PVRâ€™s Nolan Film Festival will run between July 17 and 20.

As the world eagerly awaits the release of Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated movie Oppenheimer on July 21, fans are in for a special treat leading up to the big day. The renowned filmmaker's past masterpieces will grace the silver screen once again as part of the Nolan Film Festival.

Starting from Monday, July 17, the Nolan Film Festival will showcase five of Nolan's most beloved films, giving fans a chance to relive the magic and immerse themselves in his storytelling. Moviegoers will be treated to rescreenings of The Dark Knight and its thrilling sequel The Dark Knight Rises, the mind-bending Leonardo DiCaprio-led thriller Inception, the awe-inspiring space odyssey Interstellar, and the gripping war epic Dunkirk. These movies will be presented by PVR INOX, from July 17 to July 20.

Oppenheimer reunites Christopher Nolan with his trusted cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema, known for their collaborations on Dunkirk, Tenet, and Interstellar.

Oppenheimer features an ensemble cast of exceptional talent, with Cillian Murphy taking on the role of renowned theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. Joining Murphy are actors Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, and others. Adding to the film's grandeur, the musical score is composed by the talented Ludwig GÃ¶ransson.

