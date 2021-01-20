'Injury healing': Kamal Haasan shares health update after surgery

On Sunday, Kamal announced that he would be taking a short break from his commitments to undergo a follow-up surgery on his leg.

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, On Tuesday took to Twitter, sharing an update on his surgery and his health condition. Kamal Haasan's tweet in Tamil loosely translates to, "The surgery was successful. Thank you to the Sri Ramachandra Hospital team. Till the injury heals, I will continue to be connected through the internet." Kamal Haasan met with a tragic accident at his home back in 2016 when a roof caved in. He suffered a fall from 18 feet and had multiple fractures in his leg and underwent major surgery. During the surgery, an implant was placed in his leg. In 2019, he underwent a surgical procedure that aided in the removal of the implant.

அறுவைச் சிகிச்சை வெற்றிகரமாக முடிந்தது. ஸ்ரீ ராமச்சந்திரா மருத்துவமனை அணியினருக்கு நன்றி. காயம் ஆறும் வரை இணையத்தில் நடமாட்டமும், உங்கள் இதயத்தில் உறவாடலும் தொடரும்.



மக்களின் அன்பே மருந்து. விரைவில் நேரில் சந்திப்போம். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 19, 2021

On Sunday, Haasan announced that he would be taking a short break from his commitments to undergo a follow-up surgery on his leg and assured people that he shall be back soon, fully rejuvenated to resume his poll campaign.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan has recently completed hosting the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which ended on Sunday. After recovering gradually from the surgery, Haasan is expected to join the sets of his upcoming film Vikram, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The teaser of the film was released on the eve of Kamal Haasan's 66th birthday last November. The teaser reveals his mysterious character, as Kamal is seen hiding his weapons and prepping for a lavish meal. Kamal, with a gun in his possession, says, ‘Aarambikalangala’ with background music by Anirudh. The teaser states, ‘Once upon a time, there lived a ghost named Vikram.’

According to sources, actor-filmmaker Prabhudeva is the latest addition to the cast of this action-thriller. Recently, reports emerged that Fahadh Faasil has been signed to play the antagonist. The makers are currently finalising the rest of the cast and crew. As per a recent report in the Times of India , two key technicians have already been signed and an official announcement can be expected soon.

Kamal also has Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The shooting of the film will resume very soon. Last February, a ghastly accident on the sets of Indian 2 left three dead and ten injured when a crane with a heavy-duty light came crashing down. Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal were on the set and missed being crushed by the crane by a whisker. Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

It is expected that Kamal Haasan will start working on his upcoming flick, Thailavan Irukkiran, which is a sequel to his iconic flick Thevar Magan post assembly elections in Tamil Nadu which is due in April-May 2021.