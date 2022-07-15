The Infosys Science Foundation opens its first office in Bengaluru

The Infosys Science Foundation building will be a space for science teachers, students and research scholars to come together, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said at its inauguration.

Atom science research

The Infosys Science Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Infosys, inaugurated its new office in Jayanagar in Bengaluru on Thursday, July 14. The organisation was started in 2006 and gives out the Infosys Prize for scientists every year. The inauguration saw Kris Gopalakrishnan, President of the Infosys Science Foundation, and researchers in various fields in attendance, and a virtual keynote address by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

In his address, Kris Gopalakrishnan highlighted the need to bring the latest research into the market, and appealed to private organisations to fund more research across fields and industries. He added that philanthropy, corporate social responsibility and industry supporting each other is what is needed for a “true knowledge society”, and that no city other than Bengaluru can play a role in this.

In his keynote address, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said that the aim of the new ISF building is for students and teachers to organise science-related events there. “The trustees felt that ISF must have a modern, comfortable, technology-enabled, and productive home in the city with an easy connection to the public transportation system so that students and teachers interested in science and science research can easily congregate at ISF and participate in science-related events,” he said, adding that the need to find “quick, innovative and affordable solutions” to India’s problems is key.

Narayana Murthy delivering his keynote address

The Infosys Science Foundation was established in 2006 to mark 25 years of Infosys, however, it did not have a physical location all these years. The organisation gives the Infosys Prize to Indian scientists and research scholars for groundbreaking research. The prize is awarded to researchers in six categories of engineering and computer science, mathematical sciences, social sciences, life sciences, physical sciences, and humanities. The prize includes a 22 carat gold medal, a citation, and prize money of $100,000.