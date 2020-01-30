Infosys partners with ABN AMRO to accelerate its Cloud and DevOps transformation

Atom Information Technology

Infosys has signed a multi-year, multi-million contract with ABN AMRO Bank to accelerate its cloud and DevOps transformation journey. As part of this renewed contract, Infosys will enable ABN AMRO Bank to achieve its business and operational goals by aligning its IT transformation with its cloud platform strategy. Leveraging its expertise in cloud and data management services, Infosys will help ABN AMRO Bank to navigate to a single public cloud to deliver agility and cost efficiency in business operations.

Infosys will deliver this transformation through agile execution. To build a culture of collaboration, Infosys will train the workforce on Microsoft Azure, and other cloud native tools including the ABN AMRO Bank specific toolset, to facilitate CICD (continuous integration and continuous delivery), with a focus on security and code quality.

Mohit Joshi, President and Segment Head – Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Infosys, said, “Over the years, Infosys has significantly helped ABN AMRO bank streamline their digital transformation journey and enhance their overall business efficiency. ABN AMRO and Infosys’s strategic joint venture in end-to-end mortgage administration services, Stater, has allowed us to deepen the relationship further with the bank. We will continue to leverage our investments in cloud, digital and DevOps to help the bank achieve agility and optimal business efficiency. As one of ABN AMRO’s longest tenured partners, we are delighted to continue our strategic collaboration with them and will continue to set new digital benchmarks.”

Christian Bornfeld, Chief Innovation & Technology Officer (Group COO) and Executive Board Member at ABN AMRO Bank, said, “At ABN AMRO Bank, we’re excited to be working with Infosys and accomplish our strategic goals and deliver this very key IT transformation in the coming years. Infosys’ strategic investment in cloud, digital and DevOps has helped create best in class solutions and we are confident that this partnership will help us transform our IT environment in a timely and cost-effective way.”