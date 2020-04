Infosys Foundation joins Narayana Health to open 100-bed quarantine facility in B’luru

The facility, aimed at serving patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society, will provide essential medication, free of cost.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys and Narayana Health, one of the largest healthcare providers in the country, have announced the launch of a 100-bed quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients, in the vicinity of Narayana Health City in Bengaluru. The facility, aimed at serving patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society, will accommodate patients, offer regular monitoring by doctors, nurses, and provide essential medication, free of cost.

The patients in the isolation facility will be treated and monitored by the doctors and nurses of Narayana Health City. This partnership is another step in the Foundation’s efforts to expand hospital and quarantine facilities and ensure proper medical treatment for patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society. Earlier this week, Infosys Foundation announced its commitment of Rs 100 crore to help the government with COVID-19 relief efforts.

Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, said, “Diseases often hit the underprivileged the hardest, because they cannot afford proper treatment, and at the same time, they lose their livelihood while dealing with the illness. This is a small effort by the Foundation to ensure that the underserved people of our society get access to clean, hygienic accommodation as well as appropriate medical treatment. We are thankful to Narayana Health City for their partnership and the thoughtfulness of this initiative.”

Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director, Narayana Health, said, “We are pleased to partner with Infosys Foundation to open this 100-room quarantine facility for underprivileged patients. Providing safe-spaces, with proper medical care to enable patients to isolate themselves, will play a big role in India’s fight against COVID-19, and we thank Infosys Foundation for their support in this endeavour.”