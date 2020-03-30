Infosys Foundation commits Rs 100 crore towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Of this, Infosys Foundation has contributed Rs 50 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

Atom Coronavirus

Joining several other corporates in contributing towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys has announced a commitment of Rs 100 crore. The Foundation contributed half of this commitment (Rs 50 crore) to the PM CARES Fund.

Infosys has said that the remaining sum will primarily be utilized across three broad areas of support that the Foundation has prioritized:

-To expand hospital capacity for treatment and enable hospital stays for COVID-19 patients across India, especially ones belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society

-To provide ventilators, testing kits, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like masks, and other protective gear for frontline healthcare workers

-To ensure better access to food and nutrition for the underprivileged section of the society, that is bearing the adverse economic impact of the current situation.

Over the last two weeks, Infosys Foundation has announced support for creation of an exclusive hospital in Bangalore for COVID-19 patients. It has also enabled the acquisition of medical and PPE equipment for multiple military and government hospitals across the country. The Foundation is also supporting various NGOs that provide food and hygiene kits to thousands of people in need.

“These are unprecedented times that require every section of the society to rise up to the challenge. Infosys Foundation has always supported the needs of the country in difficult situations and we will continue to work with governments, non-profits, and healthcare institutions in their fight against this global pandemic. All our efforts will be targeted towards ensuring that the relief material reaches the people who need it the most, whether it is a patient who cannot afford treatment, our healthcare personnel, or daily-wage workers whose livelihood has been severely impacted,” said Mrs. Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys has added that Infosys Foundations, both in India and in the USA, are extending their resources and technological capabilities to help people who are most impacted by this pandemic.