Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan buys two properties worth Rs 76 cr in Bengaluru

Kris Gopalakrishnan, the co-founder of Infosys, has purchased two real estate properties in Bengaluru, a report by Moneycontrol says. The properties, located in Bengaluruâ€™s Koramangala area are priced at Rs 76 crore. Gopalakrishnan had reportedly purchased two properties in the cityâ€™s JP Nagar last year, and the JP Nagar properties are valued at Rs 113 crore, the report states.

According to the report, the information was first accessed by Zapkey.com. Gopalakrishnan, who retired from Infosys in 2014, is currently the chairman of Axilor Ventures, which is an early-stage startup accelerator and venture fund. Kris Gopalakrishnan took over as the Non-Executive Chairman of Axilor Ventures in 2015.

He told Moneycontrol in an email response that he bought the properties as investments. The property purchases were made in June 2021, according to the report. The report adds that the properties bought by Gopalakrishnan are located in Koramangala third block extension â€” a posh area in the city where many industrialists and entrepreneurs have homes too, and hence is called â€˜Billionaire's Paradise.â€™ Noted cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Flipkart's Binny Bansal and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani are among those who also own houses in this area.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, one of the co-founders of Infosys and its former Vice-Chairman, is recognized as a global business and technology leader. Kris was selected to Thinkers 50, an elite list of global business thinkers, in the year 2009. A Padma Bhushan awardee, Gopalakrishnan was also elected to the President of Indiaâ€™s apex industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2013-2014, and served as one of the co-chairs of the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2014. He serves on the Board of Governors of IIT-Madras, IIM-Bangalore and is the Chairman for the Board of Governors of IIIT-Bangalore.

The startup accelerator Axilor Ventures was founded in November 2014 by Kris Gopalakrishnan, S D Shibulal, Prof Tarun Khanna, Srinath Batni and Ganapathy Venugopal, to serve as a platform for supporting innovation and entrepreneurship and help early-stage entrepreneurs improve their odds of success.