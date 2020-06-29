Infosys begins contact tracing in Bengaluru after campus bank staff gets COVID-19

The contact tracing exercise was taken up after a staff member working in the bank of the terminal building of the IT company's Bengaluru office tested positive.

Information Technology (IT) company Infosys is taking measures to trace contacts of a vendor staff member who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the company's Bengaluru office premises.

"To take further precautionary measures, we are now conducting a contact tracing exercise to identify any employees who may have visited the bank branch during the week commencing 22nd June or come in contact with the specific vendor staff member," Gururaj Deshpande, Head of Infosys' Bengaluru Development Centre said in a statement.

The terminal building and the food court will be closed down until further notice. An alternate food court in building 27 of the premises will be operational alongside the food court at the heritage building.

The medical centre at building 18 will also remain closed till Tuesday and an alternative medical centre at gate 4 will be operational.

"Precautionary measures in order to ensure safety at the workplace, please wear your facemask at all times, maintain social distancing as well as adhere to all precautionary advisories from Govt Public Health authorities as well as the company. Please pay attention to the self declaration on a daily basis and do not come into office if you have any signs of being unwell," the statement from Gururaj Deshpande added.

Earlier in June, Infosys had said that 5% of its workforce was working from the office while the rest were working from home. The company was looking to increase the number of people turning up for work over time.

Over the last three months since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in India, Infosys has outlined long term plans to have its employees work from home rather than turn up at their offices.

In an interview with Business Today, the IT majorâ€™s Head of HR and Executive Vice President Richard Lobo said that they expect as many as 80,000 of the company's 2.42 lakh employees could be working from home when the restrictions due to the pandemic are lifted.