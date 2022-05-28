Indrans upset movie Home won no awards, jury chairperson says row unnecessary

Following the actor’s allegation that the Kerala State Film Awards jury might not have watched ‘Home’, chairperson Saeed Akhtar Mirza refuted the claim and clarified that every single member on the panel had watched the film.

news Controversy

A day after the announcement of the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards, a controversy has erupted over the alleged snub of the Malayalam film Home, directed by Rojin Thomas and starring actors Indrans, Manju Pillai, Sreenath Bhasi and Naslen K Gafoor. The jury had faced large-scale criticism on social media for its selection of director Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hridayam as the best popular film over Home, amid allegations that the latter was not considered because of the rape case registered against its producer Vijay Babu, who is currently absconding.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, May 28, actor Indrans also expressed his displeasure with Home failing to win even a single award at the ceremony. “I had expected some recognition for the film. The jury might not have watched the movie. They might not have had the chance to watch it,” Indrans said, when asked about the social media reactions on the matter. “Hridayam was a good movie, but Home could also have been considered along with it. All awardees have done a good job. I am only sad that Home was not given a chance,” he added.

Indrans’ co-actor Manju Pillai also conveyed her dissatisfaction to the media, stating that if Home was snubbed for some other reason, that was not the right thing to do. “I am only concerned that a good film was neglected,” she said.

However, refuting the claims by Malayali moviegoers and similar indications by the film’s cast that the alleged snub of the film was due to the involvement of Vijay Babu, jury chairperson Saeed Akhtar Mirza clarified that he did not even know about the rape case in question. “Even if we knew about it, art should be considered independently,” he said. He later told Asianet News that contrary to Indrans’ allegations, every single member in the jury had watched Home. He went on to add that every award was given as per the jury’s own decisions and that such a controversy was unnecessary.

Minister for Culture and Cinema Saji Cherian also denied the accusation that the jury did not watch the movie. “Indrans might have had a misunderstanding. Every film was watched by the jury. Neither the government nor the Film department has a role in the awards selection process. There is also no connection between the (Vijay Babu) case and this film not getting an award,” he said.

The issue took a political turn after the Congress came out with the accusation that the LDF government had played a role in the snub of Home. “An Oscar award should be given to the government for acting like it had no role in the decision. Only politically blind people will justify the neglect of actor Indrans and this movie. There is a political motive behind this,” alleged Congress leader and Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil.

The MLA also hinted that the government, meanwhile, was encouraging a person who acted well when he found a chance to abuse the Congress party. The MLA was seemingly hinting towards Joju George, who won the best actor award. Joju had earlier landed in a row with the Congress after he questioned a road blockade protest staged by the party in Kochi.

Meanwhile, the award received by Hridayam also came under criticism by several people, who pointed out that the film was released in January this year, while the awards were meant for movies of the year 2021. But as per unofficials clarifications, Hridayam was submitted for censor certification last year, and it can therefore be considered for the awards.