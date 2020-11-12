Indrajith Sukumaran starts shooting for ‘19(1)(a)’

Directed by debutant Indhu VS, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen and Indrans in lead roles.

Flix Mollywood

Recently Vijay Sethupathi signed his second Malayalam film, which has an interesting title – 19(1)(a). Nithya Menen has been roped in to play the female lead. To be directed by debutant Indhu VS, the film is bankrolled by Anto Joseph Film Company. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the film will also have Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans playing lead roles. Indrajith recently joined the shooting of the film and shared a picture with Vijay Sethupathi on the set. Sharing the picture, Indrajith wrote, “Back to work after 9 months! On location with @actorvijaysethupathi for 19(1)(a), directed by debutant @indhusss @nithyamenen @actorindrans #antojoseph”.

Filmmaker Indhu was quoted by TOI as saying, “It has been almost one and a half years since Vijay Sethupathi heard the narration and signed the film. Nithya too agreed to be part of it last year. In fact, the movie was supposed to begin earlier this year and we would have finished the shoot, if not for the pandemic,” she says. The technical crew includes Govind Vasantha to compose music and Manesh Madhavan to handle the cinematography. Reports suggest that the shooting of 19(1)(a) will begin very soon in Kerala where the entire film will be shot.

Apart from this film, Indrajith also has Mohanlal’s Ram directed by Jeethu Joseph. An action thriller, it has Trisha starring opposite Mohanlal. The film is produced under the banner Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.

Vijay Sethupathi made his acting debut in the Malayalam film industry with a guest role in the Jayaram starrer Marconi Mathai, which was well-received by the audiences. Directed by Sanil Kalathil, Marconi Mathai had Jayaram playing an ex-army man working as a security person in a bank. The technical crew of the film included Sajan Kalathil for cinematography, M Jayachandran for music and Shameer Muhammed for editing.

Vijay Sethupathi’s last film to hit the silver screens was Sanga Thamizhan, which released last year. The film was directed by Vijay Chander. Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj played the heroines in this flick while Soori and Nassar were seen in pivotal roles. Vivek-Mervin composed the music for the film with R Velraj doing the cinematography and Praveen KL in charge of the editing.

The actor’s Ka. Pae. Ranasingam was streamed on OTT platform Zeeplex, a pay-per-view initiative from Zee. The film was out on October 2 this year. The film starred Aishwarya Rajesh as the female lead. An emotional drama, the film was written and directed by P Virumandi. Ghibran composed the music for this flick. The star’s other films in the pipeline are Kadeisi Vivasayi, Maa Manithan, Laabam, and others.

Nithya Menen is currently busy with the upcoming Telugu film Ninnila Ninnila, which also stars Ashok Selvan. Directed by Ani Sasi, son of veteran filmmaker IV Sasi, Ninnila Ninnila has Ashok Selvan playing an overweight chef.

Nithya also has Gamanam, an anthology film with three stories. Directed by debutant Sujana Rao, Nithya’s first look from the film was released a few days ago and the actor looked stunning playing the Carnatic singer Shailaputri Devi.

