Indrajith Sukumaran’s ‘Aaha’ wrapped up

Bibin Paul Samuel will be making his directorial debut with 'Aaha' which is based on a popular sport in Kerala, the tug of war also known as Vadamvali.

Flix Mollywood

The upcoming Malayalam film Aaha, starring Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead role, has reached the post-production stage. Reports have it that the shooting has been wrapped up recently.

Bibin Paul Samuel will be making his directorial debut with Aaha which is based on a popular sport in Kerala, the tug of war also known as Vadamvali.

According to the film’s director, the shooting was completed in 62 days in about 84 locations with 148 technicians and 6,000 artistes involved in the project. The film has been inspired by the Aaha Neeloor team that had won 72 of the 73 matches they played in the year 2008.

Tobit Chirayath has scripted the film. While Indrajith plays the lead role, the film also features Amit Chakalakkal and Ashwin K Kumar in major roles. Santhy Balachandran plays the female lead.

Aaha is produced by Prem Abraham under the banner Zsa Zsa Productions. The technical crew of this film includes Rahul Balachandran for cinematography, and Sayanora Philip and Shiyad Kabeer (background score) as music directors. Aaha is likely to release in April this year.

Indrajith is currently busy with a number of films including Kurup. Wielding the megaphone for Kurup is Srinath Rajendran and Dulquer Salmaan plays the title role in it.

Recently, there was news that Indrajith will be sharing the screen space with his brother Prithviraj in Ayalvashi. The film will be directed by debutant Irshad Parari, who worked as an assistant director in Prithviraj’s first directorial Lucifer.

Indrajith’s last film releases were Thakkol and Virus. In Thakkol, directed by Kiron PRabhakaran, he played Fr Ambrose Vas Pochampalli. In Virus, directed by Aashiq Abu, Indrajih played Dr Baburaj, based on the real life character of Dr RS Gopakumar, Kozhikode health officer, who had handled the last rites of 12 victims of the Nipah virus in 2018.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Also read: Love Malayalam cinema? This new OTT platform has old, new and rare movies