Indrajith Sukumaran pays Jr Chiru and Meghana Raj a visit in Bengaluru

Indrajith and Meghana have worked together in Malayalam movies like ‘Mullamottum Munthiricharum’, ‘Up & Down: Mukalil Oralundu’ and ‘Poppins’.

Actor Meghana Raj, the wife of late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, recently shared a post on Instagram, where she wrote about her recent meeting with Mollywood actor Indrajith Sukumaran. Writing about his visit, she said Jr Chiru, her five-month-old baby, enjoyed Indrajith’s company.

Calling the actor by his nickname, she wrote that she is hoping to see his spouse Poornima Indrajith soon.

“Putting this up a bit late... and after ages we finally meet indru! Hoping 2 see poornima soon! ️ Had an amazing time....Hope u enjoyed the biriyani and Junior C loved ur company! @indrajith_s @poornimaindrajithofficial,” the Instagram post read.

Meghana and Indrajith have been close friends for many years. The duo shared the screen in Malayalam movies such as Mullamottum Munthiricharum, Up & Down: Mukalil Oralundu and Poppins. Meghana has also collaborated with Indrajith’s brother Prithviraj for the movie Memories, which had a very successful run at the box office.

Indrajith spent quality time with Meghana’s family including Jr Chiru, her father Sundar Raj, and mother Pramila Joshai, when he paid a visit to Meghana’s residence in Bengaluru. In one of the photos posted, Indrajith is seen holding the baby.

Indrajith replied to Meghana’s post saying he was delighted to spend time with the family and was eager to catch up again soon.

“Hey Mehu.. Was lovely meeting u all after so many yrs. Looking forward to catching up soon again. Thanks much for that amazing food!! Love to Junior C and parents. Much love,” the 41-year-old actor wrote.

Meghana often posts photos and updates about her son on social media platforms. When he turned four-months-old on February 22, she penned a heartfelt note and shared her happiness with fans. "It's been four months of sheer happiness and sleepless nights.. forever to go! My baby prince ?? @classycaptures_official thank u for always being there to freeze all my happy moments @themomandbabyshotsco u have captured my world! @babyaroosa thank you for this wonderful outfit for my king! #jrc #oursimba #chiranjeevisarja (sic),” the 30-year-old actor wrote. Jr Chiru also has other nicknames like Chintu, Baby C and Simba, which are often used by Meghana in her social media posts.

Popular actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, aged 39, after he had a massive cardiac arrest. Meghana was five months pregnant at that time. Several politicians and actors visited her to pay their respects.