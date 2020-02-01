Indrajith Sukumaran joins the sets of Mohanlal’s ‘Ram’

The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph whose last movie with Mohanlal, ‘Drishyam’, has been a super hit.

Earlier last month, the shooting of the Mohanlal starrer Ram, directed by Jeethu Joseph, had begun with the lead star joining the sets. The film also has the Bollywood actor Adil Hussain and Indrajith Sukumaran in crucial roles. Reports are that Adil Hussain’s role is very small and yet crucial to the storyline. Indrajith, on the other hand, will have a good amount of screen time sharing the space with Mohanlal.

Recently, Indrajith shared on his social media page that he has joined the sets of Ram and is looking forward to working with Mohanlal. He also posted a picture with Mohanlal. They last worked together in Lucifer, directed by Indrajith’s brother and actor Prithviraj, but did not get to share screen space.

Trisha is playing the female lead in Ram and this is the first time she is paired opposite Mohanlal. She reportedly plays the role of a doctor in the film. Durga Krishna and Sai Kumar are part of the cast as well. Made on a big budget, Ram will be shot in various locations in Cairo, Uzbekistan, UK, Delhi, Chennai, Colombo, and Kochi.

It may be recalled here that Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s last film together Drishyam was a big hit, therefore, expectations on their new venture are high.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s next film release will be Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The shooting of this historical was wrapped up some months ago and it is currently in the post-production stage. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has Mohanlal playing the title role. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the true-life of Kunjali Marakkar IV. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthi Suresh, Siddique, Mukesh, Nedumudi Venu and Suhasini Maniratnam among others.

The film will have extensive sea warfare sequences. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Tirru and editor MS Ayyappan Nair.

