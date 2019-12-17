Indrajith finishes shooting for Zakariya’s ‘Halal Love Story’

Mollywood

This is the second film directed by Zakariya Mohammed, whose first 'Sudani from Nigeria' was critically acclaimed as well as popular.

Actor Indrajith has finished shooting his part for the film Halal Love Story, directed by Zakariya Mohammed.

On wrapping up his part, he is reported to have told in a statement: “Always loved portraying humour on screen, and this one probably is going to be the most layered character among that lot. Thank you, Zakariya, Muhsin Parari, Aashiq Abu for giving me Shereef. Loved working with this team.”

Zakaria, who debuted with the critically acclaimed and much popular film Sudani from Nigeria, has roped in Joju George, Indrajith, Grace Antony and Sharaffuddeen to play the main leads in his second film.

The core technical crew includes Ajay Menon for cinematography, Saiju Sreedharan for editing, Bijibal and Shahabas Aman for music. Halal Love Story is bankrolled by Aashiq Abu, Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali.

Indrajith is currently busy with a number of films including Kurup. Wielding the megaphone for Kurup is Srinath Rajendran and Dulquer Salmaan plays the title role in it.

Recently, there was news that Indrajith will be sharing screen space with his brother Prithviraj in Ayalvashi. The film will be directed by debutant Irshad Parari, who worked as an assistant director in Prithviraj’s debut directorial Lucifer. It is worth mentioning here that the brothers have earlier together in films like Tiyaan, Double Barrel, Classmates and Police.

The shooting of Ayalvashi will reportedly begin soon after Prithviraj is done with Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy.

Indrajith's last release was Thakkol, written and directed by Kiron Prabhakaran. Indrajith played Ambrose Vaas, a junior priest, a character that he called a most complex and intriguing one earlier. The action entertainer also has actors Murali Gopy, Renji Panicker, Nedumudi Venu and Iniya in the cast. The film was produced by director Shaji Kailas in association with Mathew Joseph Thekkel.

