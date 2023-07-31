Indo Canadian groups demand intervention of Canadian government in Manipur crisis

The diaspora said that the Indian government must impose President’s Rule in Manipur to guarantee the security of all citizens equally.

news Manipur Violence

In a show of solidarity and strength, several Indo Canadian groups have sought the action of Canadian government over the crisis in Manipur. The diaspora staged a protest and demanded that the Canadian Parliament take up the issue of the humanitarian crisis in Manipur and pass a resolution condemning the atrocities against minority communities in the state. They also said that special focus is needed on the violence against women, which was highlighted by a viral video of two Kuki women paraded naked and gang-raped by a Meitei mob.

“The failure of the state machinery to contain the conflict in its early stages is ultimately responsible for the ongoing crisis. When the troubles began there were zero efforts by local authorities to douse the flames of violence, instead, state security forces actively abetted violent Meitei groups. It is an outrage that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, was silent on Manipur for almost 80 days. His eventual comments on Manipur are worse than this silence,” says the joint statement issued by the protesting groups. They added that continued international pressure and solidarity in all forms is incredibly urgent in the issue.

They also said that in order to jumpstart a peace-process in Manipur, the Indian government must impose President’s Rule in Manipur to guarantee the security of all citizens equally. “Only then can subsequent steps be taken to bring about peace and reconciliation,” they said. They also said that minority communities of Kuki-Zomis must be given greater autonomy under the Indian constitution so that they may administer themselves.

The protest was organised by South Asian Dalit Adivasi Network, Canada (SADAN), North America Manipur Tribal Association (NAMTA), Dr Ambedkar International Mission, Toronto, Canadian Council of Indian Muslims (CCIM), Justice for All Canada, India Civil Watch International (ICWI), International Socialist Canada, Ambedkar International Coordination Society (AICS), and Poetic Justice Foundation.