Indigo, Virgin Atlantic expand codeshare, open up new destinations

Indigo and Virgin Atlantic have expanded their codeshare, opening up an array of new destinations across India.

Air passengers will now be able to book one ticket which allows them to connect seamlessly to London and beyond from destinations such as Varanasi, Srinagar, Mopa and Lucknow, through Delhi and Mumbai. In total, the partnership is adding 18 destinations to its existing portfolio making it a total of 34.



The beautiful beaches of Goa have proved particularly popular with Virgin Atlantic customers. The expanded partnership will incorporate Goa's second airport at Mopa, providing travellers with even more access to one of their favourite destinations.



The expanded codeshare allows Virgin Atlantic's Flying Club members to reach their rewards faster, with opportunities to earn both Virgin Points and Tier Points available on every codeshare flight with IndiGo.



Alex McEwan, Country Manager - South Asia, Virgin Atlantic said: "We are excited to more than double the number of destinations available in our codeshare partnership with IndiGo. This offers our customers even more choice when travelling to and from India. By combining IndiGo's vast network with Virgin Atlantic's three daily services between India and the UK, we offer a range of connections to and from India's most popular destinations."