IndiGo tweets at Vistara: What followed was a hilarious banter between airlines

All domestic and international flights, across carriers, have been grounded till April 14.

news Social

Witty banter between airline carriers IndiGo and Vistara on Friday resulted in a hilarious Twitter conversation between all major Indian airline companies, and even airports, amid the lockdown. It began with IndiGo tweeting at Vistara, saying that they heard the airline was“not #flyinghigher these days.” ‘Fly Higher’ is Vistara’s tagline.

With the lockdown in place, all domestic and international flights, across carriers, have been grounded till April 14.

Vistara was quick to respond: “No @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing,” and further tagged GoAir.

No @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia? #StayingParkedStayingSafe

GoAir, too, chimed in. “Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, because at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian? #StayingParkedStayingSafe,” the airline tweeted.

Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) April 10, 2020

AirAisa, too, tweeted in response: “Absolutely @goairlinesindia, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right @flyspicejet?! #StayingParkedStayingSafe.”

“@AirAsiaIndian, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we’re happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport? #StayingParkedStayingSafe,” responded SpiceJet.

@AirAsiaIndian, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we’re happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport?#StayingParkedStayingSafe — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 10, 2020

Delhi airport could not agree more.

“Agree with you @IndiGo6E @airvistara @goairlinesindia @AirAsiaIndian @flyspicejet, the Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on ground too! #WorkFromHub #StayingParkedStayingSafe,” Delhi airport’s official handle said.

Agree with you @IndiGo6E @airvistara @goairlinesindia @AirAsiaIndian @flyspicejet, the Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on ground too! #WorkFromHub #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 10, 2020

While IndiGo signed off with a “stronger to have you with us,” as a separate response, Bengaluru airport responded to IndiGo’s original tweet, “@IndiGo6E, we are going to keep you safe on our home turf until you fly again. Stay home and stay 6E at #BLRAirport. Isn't that right @CSMIA_Official and @RGIAHyd?”

@IndiGo6E, we are going to keep you safe on our home turf until you fly again. Stay home and stay 6E at #BLRAirport. Isn't that right @CSMIA_Official and @RGIAHyd? — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) April 10, 2020

India imposed a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to April 14 to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this time period. However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are allowed to operate during the lockdown.