IndiGo offers discount for vaccinated passengers, here's how to avail

The discount would be given on base fare and only "limited inventory" is available under this offer, a statement from IndiGo said.

The airline carrier IndiGo has announced in a statement that it will be giving a 10 percent discount from Wednesday, June 23, onwards to all passengers who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The discount will be offered on the base fare of the flight ticket and only a "limited inventory" is available under this offer, the airline's statement noted, adding that discounts will be provided subject to availability of the inventory.

"The offer is only available to vaccinated passengers aged 18 years and above, who are located in India at the time of booking and have already received a (at least one dose of) COVID-19 vaccine in the country," it said. Passengers who have availed the offer at the time of booking will be required to furnish a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate â€” issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare â€” at the airport check-in counter as well as the boarding gate, the airline said in its statement. "Alternatively, they can display their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application at the airport check-in counter or the boarding gate," it added.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, â€œBeing the largest airline in the country, we feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive, by encouraging more people towards this common goal." This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, IndiGo added.

India is slowly recovering from a deadly second wave that gripped the nation in the months of April and May. States across the country are slowly lifting restrictions and vaccination drives are underway.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday that more than 2.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and over 33,80,590 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days.

