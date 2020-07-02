IndiGo offers 25% discount to nurses and doctors until December 31

This decision came on the occasion of National Doctor's Day as part of the airline’s ‘Tough Cookie’ campaign.

It has also said that as part of the initiative, IndiGo will give these nurses and doctors a complementary cookie tin at check-in, a welcome announcement at the boarding gate, special Tough Cookie sticker on the PPE and in-flight announcement giving them a warm welcome on-board.

The nurses and doctors will be required to provide valid hospital IDs at the time of check-in as a proof of their identity. The discount will be offered while booking through IndiGo’s website, valid for sale and travel from July 01, 2020 till December 31, 2020.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “At IndiGo, we understand and respect the commitment that India’s frontline workers have shown during these challenging times. This campaign is our way of expressing profound gratitude for the services of the medical community in the nation. This is a heartfelt gesture for frontline medical workers everywhere - the undisputed heroes of 2020 – and a small way for us to demonstrate our support and thanks for their indispensable efforts.”

This comes even as the company has been reeling from the economic slowdown and financial crunch due to the pandemic. Earlier this week, IndiGo informed its pilots that they will be instituting 5.5 days of leave without pay.

It has also reportedly cut salaries of under-training transition captains and transition first officers by over 45%.