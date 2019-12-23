IndiGo launches flash sale on domestic flights with fares starting from Rs 899

Flights

IndiGo is also offering one-way fares starting from Rs 2,999 for international flights

Amidst the holiday season, budget airline IndiGo has announced a flash sale called ‘The big fat IndiGo sale', where it will be offering one-way fares for as low as Rs 899 on domestic flights and Rs 2,999 for international flights.

The booking window for the sale is between December 23-26 2-19 and can be booked for travel between January 15, 2020 to April 15, 2020.

The sale began at 6 am on December 23.

The fares of Rs 899 and Rs 2,999 are all-inclusive fares for bookings made through all channels. IndiGo has stated on its website that Zero Convenience Fee would be charged on bookings under the sale fare, when booked from the company’s website and app. The discount, however, is not applicable on airport charges and government taxes. The offer is also not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings and cannot be clubbed with other offers or promotional schemes.

It also stated that the offer is only for a limited inventory and hence the discounts will be subject to availability and at the sole discretion of the company.

“This Offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference,” it said in the terms and conditions of the offer.

Apart from IndiGo, SpiceJet too, is running a festive campaign where it is offerings various discounts and offers on meals, beverages and Spicemax seats.

As per the airline’s website, customers can get a free Spicemax seat voucher of an equal amount on their next flight on booking a Spicemax seat. SpiceJet is also offering a discount of 25% on the Spicemax seat and on selected add-ons. Every add-on also comes with a free beverage.

These offers are valid until January 15, 2020.

The Offer is valid for both one-way and round-trip bookings, for both domestic and international travel, but not on VIA flights.

The free beverage offer is on purchase of Add-ons like seat, meal, seat plus meal and you 1st from Spicejet website.