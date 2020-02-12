IndiGo announces special sale with tickets starting from Rs 999, Air Asia from Rs 1014

A total of one million seats are available on discounted fares from February 11 to February 14 on IndiGo.

Cashing in on the Valentine season, budget carrier IndiGo is offering a four-day special sale with all-inclusive fares on domestic flights beginning from Rs 999.

India’s largest budget carrier with 48% market share, stated that discounts will be subject to availability of inventory.

Starting flight ticket prices on some of the IndiGo routes are: Rs 1699 on Delhi-Ahmedabad, ₹2049 Delhi-Hyderabad, Rs 2,599 on Delhi-Mumbai, ₹2699 Delhi-Kolkata, Rs 2799 on Delhi-Bengaluru, Rs 2999 on Delhi-Bhubaneswar, ₹3,799 on Delhi-Vizag, and ₹3999 Delhi-Goa.

Following suit, Air Asia India too announced a 4-day special Valentine Day sale.

The airline is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,014 (all-inclusive) under this deal. Tickets can be booked till February 14 to avail this offer.

The travel period during this sale is till September 30, 2020.

A total of 1,40,000 seats are up for grabs at Rs 1,014 each, and tickets have to be booked 15 days prior to departure. In a tweet, the airline said, ”Pick your Valentine's date and destination with 140,000+ seats on promotional fares!"

Pick your Valentine's date and destination with 140,000+ seats on promotional fares!



Ankur Garg, CCO, AirAsia India said, “AirAsia India is focused on providing delightful experience at budget-friendly fares to all its guests. We urge our guests to ‘pick a date’ and celebrate the season of love by gifting a journey to their loved ones to their favourite destination.”

Similarly, GoAir is also offering tickets under its Valentine’s Day special offer to Bangkok and Phuket. The travel period has to be between February 8 and March 31, and bookings can be made till February 13.