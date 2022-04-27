Indie Telugu film Muthayya to premiere in London, Kajal Aggarwal shares poster

‘Muthayya’ stars ‘Kotha Poradu’ fame K Sudhakar Reddy in the lead, with Mounika Bomma, Purna Chandra, and newcomer Arun Raj forming the rest of the cast.

Flix Tollywood

A new independent Telugu film, Mutthaya, has begun to garner international recognition, as it is set to be screened at the UK Asian Film Festival in London. The film, helmed by debutant filmmaker Bhaskhar Maurya, will premiere at London’s Rich Mix on May 9. A first-look poster of Muthayya, which shows an old man looking at an empty stage, was unveiled by actor Kajal Aggarwal on Wednesday, April 27. “It’s never too late to dream big. And here’s one such heartwarming story. Presenting the first look poster of #Muthayya. Congratulations to the team for getting selected at UK Asian Film Festival (sic),” the actor said.

K Sudhakar Reddy, who played an important role in the 2020 Telugu webseries Kotha Poradu, will be seen in the titular role, along with Mounika Bomma, Purna Chandra, and newcomer Arun Raj. The film has been directed by debutante filmmaker Bhaskhar Maurya. Vrinda Prasad has produced the film under Fictionary Entertainment banner, while Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi are presenting it under Hylife Entertainment Pvt Ltd banner.

Popular cinematographer Divakar Mani has shot the film and he is also on board as the co-producer of the film. Karthik Rodriguez has been roped in as the music composer for the project. The UK Asian Film Festival is one of the longest running south asian film festivals in Europe.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal was recently seen in the Tamil romantic drama Hey! Sinamika co-starring actors Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. Helmed by dance composer Brindha, who made her directorial debut with the film, the romantic drama hit the big screens earlier this year and subsequently released on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Netflix.

Kajal was also roped in for the Telugu movie Acharya which stars actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. But her role was dropped after the director Koratala Siva announced that he decided against casting an actor of Kajal’s stature in a role that does not have a clear ending in the film.

