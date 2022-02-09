India's Writing With Fire, on the story of Khabar Lahariya, nominated for Oscars

Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, both debutants, 'Writing With Fire' chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India's only newspaper run by Dalit women.

Indian documentary Writing With Fire has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards. The nominations were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on Tuesday, February 8, via the Twitter page of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, both debutants, Writing With Fire chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India's only newspaper run by Dalit women.

"We are beyond delighted. This is a massive moment for us and for Indian cinema... This film is about fearless Dalit women journalists who are redefining what being powerful means, quintessentially the story of the modern Indian woman," co-director Ghosh told PTI.

The festival favourite film follows this ambitious group of Dalit women led by their chief reporter, Meera as the team switches from print to digital in order to stay relevant. Armed with smartphones and the courage and conviction one must be born with, they investigate the incompetence of the local police force, listen to and stand by victims of caste and gender violence, and challenge long-standing, harmful practices that lead to injustice and intimidation.

Director Rintu Thomas also shared a video on Twitter which showed her reaction to the documentary being nominated for the award.

Several people extended their wishes and congratulated the makers of the documentary on the nomination. Other nominees in the category are: Ascension, Attica, Flee, and Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

Watch the trailer of Writing With Fire below.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on March 27.

