India's first solar-powered miniature train launched in Kerala's Veli

Billed to be the first of its kind in the country, the train was launched as part of a number of projects to elevate the facilities in Veli, a popular tourist destination.

news Tourism

A miniature train, powered by solar energy, was launched at the Veli Tourist Village in Thiruvananthapuram by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. It is billed as the first of its kind in the country, and expected to be an attraction for visitors, especially children.

The train was part of a string of projects worth Rs 60 crore taken up to elevate the facilities at the panoramic destination to international standards.

CM Pinarayi also dedicated an "Urban Park" and a swimming pool at the eco-friendly tourist village, located on the outskirts of the state capital where the Veli Lake meets the Arabian Sea.

The miniature rail has all the features of a fully- equipped rail system, including a tunnel, station and a ticket office. The train has three bogies that can accommodate around 45 people at a time.

"The eco-friendly solar-powered 2.5 km miniature railway will enable visitors to enjoy the beauty of nature. The Rs 10 crore project is the first of its kind in the country," the Chief Minister said in his online address.

Artificial steam spouted by the engine of the train, modelled after the vintage steam locomotive, will stir nostalgic feelings, he said.

The station house was also designed in a traditional style. The surplus energy generated by the system will be routed to the Kerala State Electricity Board's grid, the CM informed.

Watch: New miniature train in Veli

Fun-filled enjoyment unlimited! The children's train, have started running from today in the #Veli Tourist village. Parents can also have a ride in the steam train. An Urban Park is also constructed in the village.#100Days100Programmes pic.twitter.com/dbt4lr3qNq â€” Kerala Government (@iprdkerala) November 2, 2020

A tourist facilitation centre, convention centre and an art cafe are also to be opened at Veli soon. The convention centre will have an art gallery, digital display facility to feature major tourism and cultural centres of the state and an open-air theatre.

These world-class facilities will impart a new look to Veli, the Chief Minister said.

Tourism Minister Kadakampalluy Surendran, who presided, noted the government had allotted around Rs 120 crore for tourism sector. Of these, administrative sanction has been given to Rs 60 crore worth projects at Veli.

Among the projects at Veli, Rs 20 crore worth of works have been completed, and other schemes were progressing, he said, adding that the tourist facilitation centre will be opened in January.

The urban park entailed a budget of Rs 5 crore and the swimming pool Rs 2.5 crore.

(With PTI input)