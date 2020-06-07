India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 2.46 lakh cases, death toll at 6,929

9,971 new cases were recorded in the span of 24 hours.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9 am on June 7 stands at 2,46,628, with 9,971 cases in 24 hours.

A total of 1,19,293 patients have recovered. With 287 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 6,929, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on June 7:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 30,152 cases. 16,395 people have recovered and 251 people have died due to the disease. On June 6, 1,458 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 5,213 cases. 1,968 patients have recovered and the state has reported 59 deaths. A total of 378 new cases were reported in the state on June 6.

â€” Kerala has a total of 1,807 cases, with 762 recoveries and 16 deaths. The state reported 108 new cases on June 6.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 4,460 cases, with 2,601 recoveries and 73 deaths. 210 new cases were reported on June 6.

â€” Telangana has a total of 3,496 cases, with 1,663 recoveries and 123 deaths. The state saw an increase of 206 cases on June 6.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 82,968 cases, with 37,390 discharges and 2,969 deaths. The state saw 2,739 new cases on June 6.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 68,96,179 with 3,99,785 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on June 7.

