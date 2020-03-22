Indians stranded in Malaysia amid COVID-19 lockdown taken to safer locations

Malaysia has so far reported 900 cases of the deadly coronavirus, the highest figure of any Southeast Asian country.

Hundreds of Indians stranded in Malaysia due to restrictions in view of the coronavirus pandemic were on Saturday taken to different hostels and hotels, said the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur.

The High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur tweeted on Saturday saying that the stranded Indians waiting at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) were taken to different hostels in close coordination with local NGOs (non-government organisations) and community organisations.

In a tweet, it posted pictures of Indians with a caption: "Relieved Indian passengers being taken to safe locations".

The Indian High Commission had earlier said that it was working closely with local NGOs along with others to provide shelter, food and other supplies to the stranded Indians in Malaysia during the lockdown period.

In Malaysia, people have been told to stay at home and all schools and most businesses have closed. Malaysians are barred from travelling overseas and foreigners from entering the country.

The country said that it will deploy the army to support the police in enforcing tough restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus as many people are flouting the isolation rules.

At least 11,737 deaths have been recorded since the virus first emerged in December. There have been more than 277,106 infections reported in 164 countries and territories.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, requesting him to ensure the safe return of the Indian students stranded in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“It has been reported that about 250 students in Kuala Lumpur are unable to return home. In this circumstance, I request your urgent intervention to help the students who are stranded in Kuala Lumpur and ensure their safe return while complying with all health procedures,” Pinarayi Vijayan wrote in the letter dated March 21.

