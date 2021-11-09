Indian youth dies, six others injured after camel crashes into car in Jeddah

Six people were also injured in the accident and two of the passengers are critical, reports say.

news Accident

A youth hailing from Kerala was killed in a road accident and six others were injured after the car they were travelling in from Medina to Jeddah collided with a camel. The man has been identified as 28-year-old Rishad Ali, and members of two families were travelling from Medina to Jeddah when the accident took place, reports Mathrubhumi. Rishad was a native of Tuvvur in Keralaâ€™s Malappuram district.

The report adds that three of the passengers in the car, identified as 3-year-old Aimi, 24-year-old Rinshila and 16-year-old Muhammad have sustained minor injuries, while two others, Rishadâ€™s wife Farseena and 52-year-old Ramlath, are critical.

According to reports, the accident took place when the families in the car were returning via Badr from Medina. On the way, camels rushed to the road in front of the road and the car lost control after colliding into one of the camels. According to a Manorama report, Rishad was driving the car and sustained serious injuries and succumbed.

Earlier, a similar death of a celebrated biker from Bengaluru had made news after he collided into a camel while travelling in Rajasthan. Popular cross-country biker from Bengaluru, King Richard Srinivasan, died in January 2021 following a crash involving a camel in Fatehgarh subdivision of Jaisalmer district. Srinivasan, along with three friends, was headed to Jaisalmer town when the camel suddenly came in front of Srinivasan's motorcycle, forcing him to collide with the animal. Srinivasan sustained severe head injuries in the accident.

Srinivasan was known for undertaking multiple expeditions from Bengaluru and had covered the continents of Asia, Europe, America, and Australia on his Tiger 800. He had recently upgraded to a BMW GS and was planning to go on an expedition to Africa at the time.