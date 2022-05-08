Indian woman from Kerala succumbs after severe road accident in UAE

Tintu Paul (36), who worked as a nurse, was with her husband, children and other family members when they met with an accident during a trip to the Jebel Jais mountains.

news Accident

A 36-year-old Indian woman died in a horrific car accident while on a drive with her family to the Jebel Jais mountains in the UAE's Ras Al Khaimah during the Eid, local media reported on Sunday, May 8. Tintu Paul (36) worked as a nurse, and hailed from Kochi in Kerala. She was with her husband Kripa Shankar, their children â€” 10-year-old Kritin, and one and half-year-old Aadin Shankar â€” and other family members when their car lost control, veered off the road and crashed, Khaleej Times reported.

Tintu Paul, along with her family, was on a short holiday to the Jebel Jais mountain range on May 3 for Eid. Paul, her husband, children, and other family members were rushed to a hospital in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) by the police. Despite all efforts, the nurse succumbed to her injuries the next day, while her husband and son remained in the ICU. Paul had been working with RAK Al Hamra Clinic for the last one and half years.

Oaulâ€™s family said that her husband and son are battling for their lives. Her husband was severely injured in the accident and is under treatment in ICU and the elder son is also receiving treatment at a hospital in RAK, he said. Paul's brother, who is in the UK, flew into the UAE to help conduct the last rites.

This is the second death of an Indian nurse in a week. On May 1, Sheba Mary Thomas, a resident of Cheppad, Kerala, working in Abu Dhabi, lost her life in another car accident while on the Eid holiday in Salalah, Oman, Gulf News reported.

RAK Police have urged all motorists and road users to adhere to all necessary precautions while driving in mountainous areas and abide by traffic rules at all times to ensure their safety and that of others.

Police have also advised all road users to drive within the speed limit and maintain a safe distance between vehicles to ensure safety.