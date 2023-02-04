Indian teen in the US goes missing for more than 18 days, search underway

Searches by Tanvi’s family and friends have intensified, but no leads have been found on the whereabouts of the girl.

A 14-year-old Indian American resident, Tanvi Marupally has been missing for more than two weeks in Arkansas state of United States of America (USA). The girl from Conway was last seen in her neighbourhood on January 17 when she left for school on the bus. According to reports, Tanvi’s father Pavan Roy Marupally, said she feared leaving the US where she was raised, and moving to India, as her father faced the possibility of losing his job due to ongoing layoffs. Around 2 lakh IT employees were laid off in 2022-23. Those on an H1B visa and laid off would get 60 days to find an alternate option, failing which, they would have to leave the country.

Tanvi, who has short hair and wears glasses, was wearing a purple winter jacket and a pink pullover when she went missing. A poster said that she was last seen via security camera footage on January 17 at Conway Jr High School headed towards the bus pickup area. "Instead of getting on the bus, Tanvi continued walking north on Davis Street.” Another poster announced a cash reward of $5000 for those who find Tanvi. If anyone has any information about Tanvi’s whereabouts, one has to contact Conway Police Department (CPD) at (501) 450-6120 or contact emergency services.

Searches by Tanvi’s family, and friends in the community have intensified, but no leads have been found on the whereabouts of the girl. Tanvi’s mother, Sridevi, who appeared on the ABC7 channel said, “She is the motivation for us to come over here. If she is not there, we don't have a purpose to come over here and do all those things. Every day, we are walking on the edge.” The reports added that Tanvi had left her mobile and smartphone at home, making it difficult to trace her whereabouts.

One of their family friends, Jenny Wallace, who is actively running searches, conducted an Instagram live about Tanvi on February 1 and requested everyone to step in and help with the search operations. She further said that more pressure needs to be put on the local police so that they conduct a press conference and bring media attention to the missing girl so that more people would join the search operations.