Indian students’ evacuation out of Sumy cancelled last minute after ceasefire violations

Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy State University, in the eastern side of Ukraine, and have been seeking help ever since the war began.

A plan to evacuate around 700 Indian students out of war-stricken Sumy Oblast in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, March 7, had to be cancelled at the last minute as ceasefire violations were reported in the city. The students were hoping to be evacuated by the Indian Embassy, and a team has been stationed at Poltova, through which the Embassy had hoped to coordinate the safe passage of the students. However, when the students went to board the buses arranged for their transport, they were asked to head back to their hostels after ceasefire violations were reported.

The students were hoping to take advantage of the ceasefire called by Russia to try to leave the war-stricken city in eastern Ukraine, where many students still continue to remain stranded. Sumy student coordinator Rineesh confirmed that the plan to shuttle them out was cancelled suddenly.

Speaking to TNM, Neelima Devdas, a fifth-year student at Sumy State University said, “The buses arranged by the Indian embassy arrived by around 10AM this morning. We all got ready and just as we began boarding the bus the officials received a call about a ceasefire violation. We were asked to get back into our hostel. We are all dejected.”

Around 700 Indian students at the Sumy State University hostel have been going through a gruelling time shuttling between the hostel and bunkers ever since the war in Ukraine began. “The last explosion that took place very close to my house. My house literally shook. The experience is very traumatising and trust me, it’s something you wouldn’t want to experience. Now I shiver at every sound. All we’re asking is for a ceasefire so that the students from Sumy can move. Many of us are here and we are stranded,” a student told TNM.

Russia had announced a ceasefire in Kyiv, Kharkivm Mariapol and Sumy from 12:30 pm IST. The Russian defence ministry announced that the humanitarian corridors were set up on French President Emmanuel Macron’s request. However, the plan for the humanitarian corridor fell through as Ukraine rejected Russia’s call for a ceasefire, calling it an “unethical stunt.” DW reported in this story, that Ukraine also accused Russia of trying to manipulate world leaders. It also said that Paris denied that Macron requested evacuations to Belarus in Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams. Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his deep concern for the safety and security of the Indian students still remaining in Sumy. President Putin briefed Prime Minister about the ongoing measures related to humanitarian corridors for facilitating evacuation of civilians including Indian students.

