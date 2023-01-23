Indian student unfurls Karnataka flag during graduation ceremony at UK college

An Indian student at City University of London unfurled the Karnataka flag during the convocation ceremony while receiving his degree, the video of the student's gesture has gone viral on social media.

news Social media

An Indian student from City University of London has caused a stir on social media after he unfurled the flag of the Indian state of Karnataka during his convocation ceremony while receiving his degree. Adish R Wali, an MS Management graduate, shared a video of the incident on his Twitter account and wrote, “I graduated with MS in Management from City University of London - Bayes Business School (Cass). A moment of pride as I unfurled our Karnataka state flag during the ceremony in London, UK.”

The video of Adish displaying the state flag on stage has gone viral on social media and has sparked a debate among netizens. Many have praised Adish for his love for his home state and congratulated him on his graduation. However, some people have criticised this move, stating that it undermines the country's unity and should not be allowed at national events. One user wrote, “Humein to INDIA ka flag pata hai .. Karnataka ka bhi flag hai kya...Sorry buddy u did your MS .. congratulations.. but some things cannot be taught.. they must come from the heart.. degrees do not confer wisdom. (sic)” Another wrote, “Why u ashamed of our Indian flag? You represent your country at international platform not a state. It’s sad (sic).”

I graduated with MS in Management from City University of London - Bayes Business School (Cass). A moment of pride as I unfurled our Karnataka state flag during the ceremony in London, UK.

- ARW #ARW #karnataka #bidar #kannada #kannadiga #london #uk #England @bidarupdates pic.twitter.com/Hofb01W0WX — Adhish R. Wali (@AdhishWali) January 21, 2023

Karnataka flag is also a part of India so he represented both Karnataka & india in one flag.... He is true indian & Hemmeya(proud) Kannadiga... We kannadigas respect our nation & also love to represent our Kannada/Karnataka... January 22, 2023

Emphasising that Karnataka is also part of India, one user replied, “ Karnataka flag is also a part of India so he represented both Karnataka & India in one flag... He is true indian & Hemmeya(proud) Kannadiga... We kannadigas respect our nation & also love to represent our Kannada/Karnataka…(sic)”