Indian student dies in road accident in Germany

The student hailed from Achampet village in Akkaram mandal of Nagarkurnool district in Telangana.

news Accident

An Indian student who hailed from Telangana died in a road accident in Germany, according to information received by his family. Amar Singh, 27, died in an accident that occurred on March 13. Officials from Germany informed the family members on Wednesday night. A car in which he was travelling with a few friends met with an accident. He died on the spot.

The student hailed from Achampet village in Akkaram mandal of Nagarkurnool district. He had gone to Germany for higher studies a couple of years ago. His parents were anxious as he was not responding to calls made on his mobile phone. As they were trying to contact his friends in Germany, they received the shocking news on Wednesday night.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA from Achampet, G Balaraju called on the family of Amar Singh. The family has appealed to the state government to make arrangements for bringing the body home. The MLA said he spoke to Minister of Industries and Information Technology KT Rama Rao and requested him to help in bringing the mortal remains.

Five Indian students were killed in a road accident in Canada's Ontario province on March 12. The accident between a passenger van and a tractor-trailer took place on Saturday on Highway 401 in the Quinte West city in Southern Ontario. Harpreet Singh, 24, Jaspinder Singh, 21, Karanpal Singh, 21, Mohit Chouhan, 23 and Pawan Kumar, 23 were pronounced dead at the scene. They all studied in the Montreal or Greater Toronto areas.

In January, four Indians, including an infant, were found dead near the Canada-US border in Manitoba. According to Canadian authorities, the family from Gujarat died due to exposure to extreme cold.