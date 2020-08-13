Indian Railways launches module for online passes and ticket booking for employees

Through this module, Railways employees will be able to apply for a pass online from any location, and get the e-pass generated online.

The Indian Railways on Thursday released the e-pass module for online pass generation and ticket booking by Railway employees. The Railways Chairman has launched the module on e-pass under the Human Relation Management System (HRMS) as a comprehensive plan for the digitization of the complete Human Resource (HR) process of Indian Railway.

Now, Railway employees will be able to apply for a pass online from anywhere and get the E-Pass generated online as they need to travel across distances for official work.

The pass module was inaugurated by Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board in the presence of other senior railway officials via video conferencing. Director-General briefed about the various aspects of the e-Pass module and its phased implementation strategy.

With this facility, neither will a Railway employee have to come to the office to apply for a pass nor will he/she have to wait for a pass to be issued. The employee will be able to apply for a pass online from anywhere and get the e-Pass generated online. The complete process of application and generation of the pass is mobile friendly, the Railways added.

“This facility will help Railways employees in using their pass hassle free and simultaneously make working of all officials involved in issuance of pass smooth,” the government has said.

Ticket bookings on passes may also be done online, via the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) site apart, from an earlier facility of counter booking from PRS (Passenger Reservation System) or UTS (UnreservedTicket System) counter.

According to a release by the government, a total of 21 modules have been planned under the HRMS. The basic data entry of around 97% railway employees has been completed in Employee master and E-Service record modules of HRMS which had been launched last year, the release said.



