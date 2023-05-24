Indian origin teen crashes truck into White House barriers, threatens to harm US Prez

According to NBC news, the charges against Sai Varshith Kandula are for threatening to kill, kidnap, inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member.

An Indian origin teen named Sai Varshith Kandula who crashed a truck into the security barriers outside the White House, the official residence of the President of the United States, has been arrested. The incident occurred on Monday, May 22, around 10 pm in Lafayette Square in the US capital, Washington DC. According to the BBC, nearby hotels, such as the Hay Adams located approximately 236 metres from the White House, were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported as a result of the accident, and the Secret Service official stated that the truck has been assessed and deemed safe.

According to US Park Police, the driver responsible for the incident has been identified as 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula, an Indian origin man from Chesterfield, Missouri. Kandula was apprehended at the scene, and during the investigation, law enforcement reportedly discovered a Nazi flag in the back of his truck. A Secret Service officer's statement, included with Kandula's arrest warrant, revealed that Kandula expressed admiration for Nazis and expressed a desire to "reach the White House, assume control, and take charge of the country." These details were outlined in an affidavit provided by a Secret Service officer.

According to the affidavit, Kandula informed the officers that the flag he presented at the scene was a swastika, which he had acquired online, citing his belief in the "great history" of Nazis. Furthermore, he allegedly expressed admiration for their "authoritarian nature, Eugenics, and their one world order”. Kandula also admitted to looking up to Adolf Hitler, as he considered him to be “a strong leader.” According to NBC news, the charges against Kandula are for threatening to kill, kidnap, inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member.