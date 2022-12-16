Indian nurse and two kids murdered in England, husband arrested

A 40-year-old woman from India and her two children were murdered at Kettering in Northamptonshire, England on Thursday, December 15. The woman was identified as Anju, a nurse who hailed from Vaikom in Kottayam. While she died at the scene of the crime, her children Janvi (4) and Jeeva (6), who were injured and unconscious, were taken to the hospital but died there later. The police have arrested Anju’s husband Saju (52), who is a native of Padiyoor in Kannur.

According to reports, Saju has been detained by the police and is being questioned. Forensic post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death of the three of them. The Local Policing Area Commander, Superintendent Steve Freeman said that there are “no words to describe how upsetting” the incident was and assured that they are determined to get justice for Anju and her children.

Superintendent Steve Freeman said, “We understand that the local community, and indeed many people across the country, will be shocked by this event. It is a desperately sad incident and I want to be absolutely clear on our unwavering commitment in establishing what has happened here and in seeking justice for this woman and these young children.”

A report from Manorama said that the murder came to light when Anju did not show up for duty at the General Hospital in Kettering on Thursday. Anju had been working at the hospital for almost a year. Saju had been working in Saudi Arabia previously and had moved to England when Anju got a job there. According to Anju’s father, Asokan, they were not aware of any serious differences between the couple. Saju had lost his job which created tension between the couple. Anju worked as a nurse while her husband was a delivery person for restaurants in Kettering.

Reports also mention that the couple’s children – Janvi and Jeeva were born in Padiyoor but were staying at Vaikom with Anju before they moved to Kettering.