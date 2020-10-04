Indian Navyâ€™s glider crashes in Kochi, two officers injured

The accident took place on Sunday morning.

news Accident

A glider aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed in Kochi on Sunday morning. Two officers are suspected to have suffered serious injuries. Officials told TNM that the aircraft that crashed is a glider of Indian Navy.

It was on Sunday morning around 7 am that the glider crashed near the BOT Bridge at Thoppumpady in Kochi. According to reports, the officers took the glider as part of the training. The injured two officers have been admitted in Navyâ€™s hospital in the Southern Naval Command, which is located near the region where the aircraft crashed.

The spot where the glider crashed in Thoppumpady is very close to the Vembanad Lake.

The reason behind the accident is not known yet. Officials of the Indian Navy have reached the spot.

(This is a developing story)