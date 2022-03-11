Indian missile lands in Pakistan, India says technical malfunction led to misfire

Pakistan had earlier alleged violation of its airspace on March 9 by a “high-speed flying object” coming from India.

news Defence

A missile accidentally misfired from Indian soil landed in Pakistan two days ago, the Union government said on Friday, March 11, calling the incident ‘deeply regrettable.” Pakistan had earlier alleged violation of its airspace by an Indian-origin “super-sonic flying object” which entered into Pakistan from Suratgarh in India at 6:43 pm (local time) on March 9. The object later fell on the ground near Mian Chunnu city in Pakistan's Punjab province at around 6:50 pm on the same day, causing damage to the civilian property. No loss of life was reported. The Indian government has now said that a missile was accidentally fired due to a technical malfunction.

“On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile,” the Defence Ministry said.

“The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry. It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident,” the statement added.

On Thursday night, Pakistan had summoned India's Charge d'Affaires and conveyed its strong protest over the alleged unprovoked violation of its airspace by an Indian-origin super-sonic flying object and sought a thorough and transparent investigation of the incident. Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar said that on March 9, a hi-speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory by the Air Defence Operations Center of the Pakistan Air Force.

From its initial course, the object suddenly maneuvered towards the Pakistani territory and violated the Pakistani air space, ultimately falling near Mian Channu, Khanewal district of Punjab at 6:50 PM, also damaging some civilian property but no loss or injury to human life was caused.

“PAF continuously monitored the complete flight path of the flying object from its point of origin Sirsa in India till its point of impact near Mian Channu and initiated requisite tactical actions in accordance with standard operating procedures,” he said. He added India should explain whatever caused this incident to happen, which showed their “disregard for aviation safety and reflects very poorly on their technological prowess and procedural efficiency.” Iftikhar also made it clear that there was no sensitive installation in Mian Channu where the projectile fell.