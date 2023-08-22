Indian Matchmaking’s Pradhyuman Maloo accused of domestic violence by wife Ashima

In an interview with HT, Ashima’s lawyer said that the allegations against Pradhyuman were “grave and concerning with domestic violence and constant physical abuse at its core.”

Pradhyuman Maloo, one of the contestants of Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking, has been accused of domestic violence by his wife Ashima Chauhan. Ashima, who is an actor and model, filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against him for physical and emotional abuse. An exclusive by the Hindustan Times says that Ashima has alleged that her family was subjected to harassment and blackmail by her husband and that she has also named Pradhyuman’s family in her complaint. The Mumbai police have subsequently registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter.

Pradhyuman, a 33-year-old jewelry maker and entrepreneur, appeared in the first season of Indian Matchmaking, where popular matchmaker Sima Taparia tried to set him up with potential partners. Pradhyuman claimed to have rejected 150 women on the show and took pride in it as well. He met Ashima outside of the show in 2020 and got married the same year in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. The couple appeared briefly on Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking as well.

In an interview with HT, Ashima’s lawyer Anmol Bartaria said that the allegations against Pradhyuman in the FIR were “grave and concerning with domestic violence and constant physical abuse at its core.” The lawyer added, “The matter is being investigated and should be carried out in full swing. Ashima is in the process of taking appropriate legal proceedings against the accused person.”

When HT reached out to Pradhyuman, he claimed that he was unaware of the FIR. Pradhyuman said, “We are in settlement talks with lawyers to resolve our marital issues amicably.” Meanwhile, Rushali Rai, one of Pradhyuman’s matches in Indian Matchmaking, told HT that she was aware Pradhyuman and Ashima were breaking up, but did not know about the domestic violence.