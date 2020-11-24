The govt said that these apps were engaging in activities which are ‘prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order’.

Indian govt bans Aliexpress and 42 more Chinese apps
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
TNM Staff

In yet another round of blocking Chinese apps, the Union Government has blocked 43 more mobile apps including popular e-commerce app AliExpress in an order issued under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a statement that this action was taken based on inputs that these apps were engaging in activities which are ‘prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order’.

The list includes Jack Ma-owned e-commerce giant Alibaba’s online shopping site Aliexpress, which has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. Other apps of the company include AliSuppliers mobile app, Alibaba Workbench, and its digital payments app Alipay. Short video app Snack Video, delivery app Lalamove India, CamCard and dating apps such as Chinese Social, WeDate, AdoreApp, Singol are also among apps that were banned.

“Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs,” the ministry said in a statement.

This is the third order issued by the Union government after it blocked 59 mobile apps on June 29, including popular apps such as TikTok, Cam Scanner, Shein, Club Factory, among others.

This was then followed by 118 more apps being banned in September including India’s most popular mobile game PUBG.

“Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Here is the full list:

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. WeDate-Dating App
  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. WeWorkChina
  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV - TV version
  31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II

