Indian govt bans Aliexpress and 42 more Chinese apps

In yet another round of blocking Chinese apps, the Union Government has blocked 43 more mobile apps including popular e-commerce app AliExpress in an order issued under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a statement that this action was taken based on inputs that these apps were engaging in activities which are ‘prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order’.
The list includes Jack Ma-owned e-commerce giant Alibaba’s online shopping site Aliexpress, which has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. Other apps of the company include AliSuppliers mobile app, Alibaba Workbench, and its digital payments app Alipay. Short video app Snack Video, delivery app Lalamove India, CamCard and dating apps such as Chinese Social, WeDate, AdoreApp, Singol are also among apps that were banned.
“Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs,” the ministry said in a statement.
This is the third order issued by the Union government after it blocked 59 mobile apps on June 29, including popular apps such as TikTok, Cam Scanner, Shein, Club Factory, among others.
This was then followed by 118 more apps being banned in September including India’s most popular mobile game PUBG.
“Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Here is the full list:
- AliSuppliers Mobile App
- Alibaba Workbench
- AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
- Alipay Cashier
- Lalamove India - Delivery App
- Drive with Lalamove India
- Snack Video
- CamCard - Business Card Reader
- CamCard - BCR (Western)
- Soul- Follow the soul to find you
- Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
- Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
- WeDate-Dating App
- Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
- Adore App
- TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
- TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
- ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
- DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
- AsianDate: find Asian singles
- FlirtWish: chat with singles
- Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
- Tubit: Live Streams
- WeWorkChina
- First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
- Rela - Lesbian Social Network
- Cashier Wallet
- MangoTV
- MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
- WeTV - TV version
- WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
- WeTV Lite
- Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
- Taobao Live
- DingTalk
- Identity V
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
- BoxStar (Early Access)
- Heroes Evolved
- Happy Fish
- Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
- Munchkin Match: magic home building
- Conquista Online II