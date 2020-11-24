Indian govt bans Aliexpress and 42 more Chinese apps

The govt said that these apps were engaging in activities which are ‘prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order’.

Atom Ban

In yet another round of blocking Chinese apps, the Union Government has blocked 43 more mobile apps including popular e-commerce app AliExpress in an order issued under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a statement that this action was taken based on inputs that these apps were engaging in activities which are ‘prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order’.

The list includes Jack Ma-owned e-commerce giant Alibaba’s online shopping site Aliexpress, which has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. Other apps of the company include AliSuppliers mobile app, Alibaba Workbench, and its digital payments app Alipay. Short video app Snack Video, delivery app Lalamove India, CamCard and dating apps such as Chinese Social, WeDate, AdoreApp, Singol are also among apps that were banned.

“Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs,” the ministry said in a statement.

This is the third order issued by the Union government after it blocked 59 mobile apps on June 29, including popular apps such as TikTok, Cam Scanner, Shein, Club Factory, among others.

This was then followed by 118 more apps being banned in September including India’s most popular mobile game PUBG.

“Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Here is the full list: