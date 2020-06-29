These apps are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of state and public order," the govt said in a statement

Chinese apps banned by India
Atom India-China Tension Monday, June 29, 2020 - 21:03
TNM Staff

Amid the border tensions between India and China, the Centre has decided to ban 59 Chinese applications. The Ministry of Information Technology in a media statement said that these apps were banned in the view of the emergent nature of threats and that as per information available, these apps are engaged in activities which are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

The banned apps include Tik Tok, Shareit, Shein, Clash of Kings, Helo, Likee, Club Factory, Mi Community, UC Browser, CamScanner, among others.

At the time of writing, TikTok had over a billion downloads on Google’s Play Store, and Shein and Club Factory both had over 100 million downloads. As of June 19, TikTok was estimated to have over 120 million users in India.

This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users and the decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace, the government said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Information and Technology issued a statement that it had received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.”

“The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” the government said in the statement.

The government added that it has also received many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy relating to operation of certain apps.

The government has taken this decision under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009.

“The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has also received many representations from citizens regarding security of data and breach of privacy impacting upon public order issues. Likewise, there have been similar bipartisan concerns, flagged by various public representatives, both outside and inside the Parliament of India. There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against apps that harm India's sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens,” the government added.

At the time of writing, these apps were still functional. It is unclear when the ban will be implemented. 

Here is the full list of Chinese apps now banned in India:

1. Tik Tok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browser
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beauty Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call - Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video - QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
 

Help us provide quality journalism. Become a TNM member today! Click here.