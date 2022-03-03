Indian football federation warns Sandesh Jhingan for his sexist comment

Jhingan had made a sexist remark after the team's 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC on February 19, the video of which was posted on social media by his club.

news Controversy

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Thursday, March 3, warned footballer Sandesh Jhingan for making sexist remarks after his team ATK (Atlético de Kolkata) Mohun Bagan's 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League. He plays as a defender for the club.

"The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has issued a stern warning to ATK Mohun Bagan player Sandesh Jhingan for his comments made after their match against Kerala Blasters FC (on February 19)," said a statement from the Indian Super League (ISL).

"The AIFF body took into account the apology tendered by the player on social media. The Committee has also communicated any repetition will entail exemplary penal actions," the statement read.

Jhingan had made a sexist remark after the team's 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC on February 19, the video of which was posted on social media by his club. In the video, Jhingan could be heard saying, "Aurato ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath” (which means ‘I have played a match with women, with women’). Soon after the video was uploaded, it went viral. Although the video posted on the instagram story was deleted by the club, a clip of the video was doing the rounds on social media, with fans labeling it ’sexist’ and ‘shameful.’

Meanwhile, Jhingan took to social media to post an apology. In his tweet, he said: “When you are so driven to win all points for your team, it’s disappointing when you finish with just one. In the heat of the moment, we say a lot of things, and what’s being circulated should be seen in the same perspective.” He also added that the comment was not intended towards Kerala Blasters football club and that he respected everyone.

“First things first. The comment was not intended towards Kerala Blasters FC. I have always respected every opponent, and I have a lot of friends at the club. I’d never disrespect the club especially when I have given my blood and sweat for them.”

Jhingan also said that he has always been a ‘huge supporter of the women’s team and women in general’ and that he was respectful towards them. “Those who know me personally will tell you that I have always been a huge supporter of Indian women’s team and women in general. Don’t forget that I have a mother, my sisters and my wife, and I’ve always been respectful towards women. What you hear is an argument I had with my teammate after the game. What I said was a result of the disappointment for not winning the game. I told my teammate not to make excuses, so anyone taking my comment differently is only doing it to tarnish my name. If my comments have hurt anyone, my apologies. It was never intended to create any harm to anyone. Have a good day,” he had said in his tweet.

(With PTI inputs)