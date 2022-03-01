Indian embassy didnâ€™t contact students stuck in Kharkiv: Father of student killed in shelling

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar from Karnatakaâ€™s Haveri district was killed when he stepped out of his bunker in Kharkiv to exchange currency and fetch some food.

No one from the Indian Embassy reached out to stranded Indian students in Kharkiv in Ukraine, where a Karnataka native pursuing medicine was killed in shelling amid a Russian military offensive, the victim Naveen's father alleged on Tuesday, March 1. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar from Haveri district was killed when he stepped out of his bunker to exchange currency and fetch some food, his uncle Ujjanagouda said.

The victim's residence in Chalageri in Haveri district slipped into gloom upon receiving the news of their child killed in the faraway European nation, with a large number of people thronging the house to console the bereaved family. The boy's father Gyanagoudar complained that no one from the Indian embassy reached the students stuck in Kharkiv, which is witnessing hostilities. His family members said Naveen was in the fourth year of his course in the Kharkiv medical college.

Ujjanagouda said Naveen along with others from Karnataka was stuck in a bunker in Kharkiv. He had gone out in the morning to exchange currency and to fetch some food when shelling happened, in which he was killed instantaneously. On Tuesday, March 1, when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was no food and water in the bunker, Ujjanagouda stated. According to Pooja Praharaj, a student coordinator in Kharkiv, soon after the attack, an Ukrainian woman picked up Naveen's phone and said its owner was being moved to a morgue.

Learning about the tragedy, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called up Gyanagoudar over phone and expressed his sorrow. Bommai assured Gyanagoudar he would make every effort to bring back his son's body to India. He also told him that he is in touch with the officials in the External Affairs Ministry.

The bereaved father told Bommai that Naveen had called him in the morning as well. Daily the son used to ring him up at least two to three times, he told the Chief Minister.

