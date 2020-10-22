Indian dining sees major pivot to delivery as Swiggy adds 7K new restaurants a month

Kochi, Vizag and Mysore are among performing the best performing markets exceeding their pre-COVID levels due to the influx of the working population into these cities, Swiggy said.

Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday revealed it has onboarded more than 7,000 new restaurants a month, which is 3,000 more than the pre-COVID times, along with delivering 10 crore orders since the beginning of the lockdown. It said that food delivery across the country has recovered around 80-85% of the pre-COVID value.

In addition, 200+ cities have now reached 90% of their pre-Covid GMV levels with 70+ cities seeing a full recovery to their pre-Covid levels, the food delivery platform said. “Certain micro pockets within the country have also reached 200% of their pre-Covid value,” it added.

Swiggy said in a statement that nearly 6,000 new restaurants are small and medium restaurants compared to 3,500 in the pre-COVID era and there has been a five-fold increase per month in onboarding fine-dine restaurants for online deliveries.

Major markets such as Bengaluru and Chennai are seeing very fast recovery, Swiggy said, but added that due to a lot of the customer migration from these metros into Tier 2, 3+ cities, they have reached their 80%+ GMV levels

“Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Vizag, Guwahati, Mysore are performing the best and exceeding their pre-Covid levels (100-150%) due to the influx of the working population (online delivery regulars) into these cities,” Swiggy said.

In the IPL 13 season, Swiggy is seeing major cities reaching pre-covid recovery values.

During the ongoing cricketing season, the Tier 2, 3 cities have performed exceptionally well recording a double-digit growth over the first weekend itself, the company informed.

Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad are the most active metro cities while Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow are the most active tier-2 cities this cricket season.

"Almost over 200 cities have now reached 90 per cent of their pre-Covid GMV (gross merchandise value) levels with more than 70 cities seeing a full recovery to their pre-Covid levels," Swiggy said.

Certain micro pockets within the country have also reached 200 per cent of their pre- COVID value.

Big food delivery markets such as Bengaluru and Chennai are seeing very fast recovery.

However, due to a lot of the customers migrating from these metros into tier 2 and 3 cities, they have reached their 80 per cent GMV levels.

"With offices resuming operations, we can expect the working population to migrate back to the metros in the near future and reach full recovery," Swiggy said.

Swiggy's Jumpstart Package has supported over 50,000 restaurants in the last four months.

"Over 15,000 restaurants have leveraged Jumpstart for the ‘Best Safety Standards' tag and over 10,000 restaurants leveraged it for boosting their business," it said.

With IANS inputs