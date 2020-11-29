Indian cricket fan proposes to Australian girlfriend in the crowd during ODI

news Human Interest

While India may have lost the ongoing ODI (one-day international) series Down Under with the second successive loss against the mighty Aussies, both sets of fans had one common thing to cheer for on Sunday. An Indian cricket fan at the stadium in Sydney, wearing the Indian jersey, proposed to his girlfriend who sported a yellow shirt (synonymous to the Australian jersey) and she said yes!

The entire episode was also on the big screens in the stadiums and broadcasted around the world. As they kissed, even Australian captain Glen Maxwell could not help but applaud in approval. India and Australia were playing the second 50-over game of the tour that started on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The video of the entire act has now gone viral on many social media platforms and personal messaging groups. The official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia too put the video out, calling it the most risky play of the night.

Was this the riskiest play of the night?



She said yes - and that's got @GMaxi_32's approval! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7vM8jyJ305 November 29, 2020

On the cricket front though, India will have to play for pride in the upcoming ODI match having lost the 3-match series already. Batting first, Australia posted a gigantic 390-run target riding on Steve Smith's inspired form. Chasing India did have a steady start but a steady fall of wickets hampered the run rate and in the end was 51 runs short with only a wicket to spare.

Incidentally, Sunday's game was also skipper Virat Kohliâ€™s 250th game. With this, he became the ninth Indian cricketer to make 250 appearances in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The 32-year-old, who made his ODI debut on August 18, 2008 against Sri Lanka, has also represented India in 86 Tests and 82 T20Is. Kohli has scored more than 21,000 international runs across formats till now. Overall, all-time great Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for making most ODI appearances for India.