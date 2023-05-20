Indian Army rescues nearly 500 stranded tourists in landslide-hit Sikkim

Heavy torrential rains in Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang in Mangan district of Sikkim resulted in landslides and roadblocks, resulting in hundreds of tourists being stranded.

The Indian Army rescued around 500 tourists, including women and children, stranded in Sikkim due to landslides and roadblocks triggered by torrential rains. Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat on Saturday, May 20, said that heavy torrential rains were witnessed in Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang in Mangan district on Friday resulting in around 500 tourists getting stranded at Chungthang due to landslides and roadblocks en route. The tourists were travelling to Lachung and Lachen valley.

On the request of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chungthang, troops of Trishakti Corps of the Army swung into action and rescued the stranded tourists to safety, Rawat said. The stranded tourists, including 113 women and 54 children, were rescued and moved to three different Army camps and provided with hot meals and warm clothing. The troops vacated their barracks to accommodate the tourists and make them comfortable for the night. Lieutenant Colonel Rawat said that three medical teams were formed who examined all the tourists. Initial medical check up by the Army medical team found all tourists to be stable.

However, on Saturday, a woman who had visited Gurudongmar Lake during the day complained of severe headache and dizziness. A medical team from a nearby field hospital rushed to the location and detected signs of Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS). She was provided immediate medical care and shifted to the ICU in the medical hospital in Gangtok where her condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to clear the road for vehicular movement as soon as possible. “The tourists would be provided with all assistance until the route is cleared for their further journey. While guarding the border in super high-altitude areas of the Himalayas, the Indian Army remains proactive in providing assistance to tourists and local population,” the spokesperson said.