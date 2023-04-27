Indian-American rights groups hail California's decision to ban caste discrimination

Indian-American civil and human rights organisations united under the banner of America Against Caste Discrimination (AACD) have praised the California Senate Judiciary Committee for passing Senate Bill 403 (SB403), which officially designates caste as a protected category in the state of California. This move is being seen as a significant step towards ending caste discrimination in the United States.

The recently passed SB403 added caste as a protected category to the existing Unruh Civil Rights Act. This Act ensures that all people in California are free and equal and are entitled to full and equal access to accommodations, advantages, facilities, privileges, or services in all business establishments.

Caste discrimination is the oldest and most pervasive form of discrimination in the world, and it continues to affect South Asian diaspora groups, including those in the United States. California has witnessed several high-profile caste discrimination cases in the hiring and promotional practices of its tech giants, including Cisco and companies within the California State University system.

The Senate Judiciary Committee's decision is the latest in a series of victories for the movement to designate caste as a protected category. Earlier this year, the Seattle City Council passed legislation banning caste discrimination, and resolutions to designate caste as a protected category were also passed by the California Democratic Party, the California State University system, the Alphabet Workers Union, and corporations like Apple and Cisco.

Karthikeyan Shanmugam, Secretary of Ambedkar King Study Circle, praised the Committee's decision, stating that "this vote to ban caste discrimination gives hope to the oppressed that legal protection is now within reach." He added that the hundreds of caste-oppressed individuals who supported the bill and their experiences demonstrated the power caste has had on their lives and the reality of caste discrimination.

Anil Wagde, an activist with Ambedkar International Center, hailed the bipartisan support in the Committee and expressed his hope that the bill would pass in both the California Senate and House, calling on America Against Caste Discrimination to leave no stone unturned to ensure its passage.

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant also congratulated activists and working people for the unanimous vote, highlighting the historic victory in Seattle that made it the first jurisdiction outside South Asia to ban caste discrimination.

Ria Chakrabarty, Policy Director at Hindus for Human Rights, expressed joy over the Committee's support for SB403, adding that the bill would improve the lives of countless people, including countless Hindu Americans who have experienced casteism in California.

Rasheed Ahed, Executive Director of Indian American Muslim Council, also condemned caste discrimination, stating that "caste discrimination has no place in the United States and the rest of the world."

AACD called on the rest of the United States to follow California and Seattle's lead by passing legislation banning caste discrimination in all forms and settings, creating a safer and more equal America for all.