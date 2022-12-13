Indian-American doctor dies in Houston after being hit by a speeding bike

Mini Vettical, 52, a native of Ramamangalam in Kerala, was on her way home from work when she died in a crash.

news Accident

An Indian-American doctor, dancer, and a mother of five children died on the spot after her car was hit by a speeding motorcycle in Houston city of Texas. Mini Vettical, 52, a native of Ramamangalam in Kerala, was on her way home from work when she died in a crash in southeast Houston at around 4 pm on December 7, KHOU 11, a Houston-based TV channel, reported.

She was a faculty member at Baylor University and worked primarily at Harris Health clinics. "Dr Vettical was devoted to caring for the underprivileged and underserved in Harris County at multiple health centers. The Baylor Family Medicine community is in shock and disbelief. Her beloved personality will be tremendously missed by faculty and staff. She leaves a gap that is hard to fill among her colleagues and patients," a Baylor University statement read.

In addition to medically helping underserved populations throughout Houston, Vettical was actively involved in organisations like Pratham Houston and the Houston Area Women's Center. She was also a class volunteer and involved in the church and dancing theatre.

Vettical is survived by her husband and five children.

According to her obituary posted on the Dignity Memorial website, Vettical was born in Kuwait in 1970, and received her medical degree from the University of Texas. She specialised in Internal Medicine.

Her funeral was held on Monday at Houston's St Anne Catholic Church.