India win Boxing Day test against Australia by eight wickets, level series

India needed 70 runs to win as they bundled the Australian batting line-up for 200 runs in the second innings.

news Cricket

Ajinkya Rahaneâ€™s men scripted a sweet win over Australia in the Boxing Day test on Tuesday in Melbourne. The victory came after the teamâ€™s batting debacle in the first test match in Adelaide a few days ago. Both teams now have one victory each in the four-match test series.

With a target of 70 runs to win in the second innings of the match after bowling out Australia for 200 runs, Team India cruised to victory with Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane on the crease. Shubman Gill, who hit seven fours in a delightful innings, was unbeaten on 35 and skipper Ajinkya Rahane on 27.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/54 in 27 overs) and debutant Mohammed Siraj (3/37 in 21.3 overs) were both fast and accurate during an intriguing as well as classical Test match session. They accounted for three wickets, remaining patient and not trying too many things on a flat deck. Ravichandran Ashwin (2/71 in 37.1 overs) got the final wicket and Ravindra Jadeja (2/28 in 14 overs) made up for an injured Umesh Yadav's absence during another splendid bowling performance.

The second new ball did the trick as Cameron Green (45 off 146 balls) and Pat Cummins (22 off 103 balls) were dismissed after their frustrating 57-run stand for the seventh wicket. Green's gutsy knock had five boundaries as he tried to get Australia out of the woods during a classical Test match session.

Skipper Rahane, after giving a three-over spell to Bumrah on the fourth morning, understood instantly that the old ball was not doing anything and took him off the attack to keep him fresh for the second new ball. It was another great tactical decision from Rahane as Bumrah bounced Cummins to end the stand that consumed more than 36 overs. It was a well-directed bouncer aimed between the batsman's jaw and shoulder and the awkward fend was taken by Mayank Agarwal at second slip.

Green, who was starting to become a thorn in the flesh, tried to pull Siraj but the extra bounce did him in as Ravindra Jadeja, fielding at mid-wicket, timed his spot jump to perfection ending the batsman's vigil.

Siraj then bowled another short one that accounted for Nathan Lyon caught by Rishabh Pant down the leg side.

While India didn't bowl too many loose balls in the first hour, the attack wasn't threatening either. Credit must be given to both Green and Cummins for eliminating any kind of risk in their approach. The 50 partnership came off 192 balls, which was an indication that Australian top-order didn't apply itself well.

Brief scores: Australia 195 and 200 (C Green 45, M Wade 40, M Labuschagne 28, M Siraj 3/37, J Bumrah 2/54, R Jadeja 2/28, R Ashwin 2/71, U Yadav 1/5) vs India 326 and 70/2 (S Gill 35 not out, A Rahane 27 not out)