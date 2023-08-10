India will say anyone but Modi after Manipur violence: Mahua Moitra

Addressing the “There Is no Alternative” narrative, Mahua Moitra said that after the Manipur issue, people will say, “Anyone but Modi”

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, on Thursday, August 10, asserted that the no-confidence motion against PM Modi led BJP government was not aimed at toppling the government, acknowledging the lack of sufficient numbers for that outcome. She emphasised that the motion was brought forward to resurrect a deteriorating situation, particularly in Manipur.

In the broader context, Moitra asserted that the I.N.D.I.A bloc is resolute and unafraid, uniting against any form of bullying. She emphasised that leaders like Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav, and Rahul Gandhi stand strong and unyielding. She concluded by stating that in the face of such inaction in Manipur, the sentiment in India is shifting towards change, with a call for accountability and effective governance. “We will take you by the horns and win this time”, she said adding “Its not if not not Modi, who? Anymore, after Manipur, it's now anyone but Modi”.

