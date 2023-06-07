India vs Australia WTC final: Where to watch live on TV, streaming

Playing their second consecutive title clash of the annual championship, India would want to emerge on top this time around after a disappointing outing against New Zealand last year.

The World Test Championship finals between cricketing giants India and Australia kicked off at The Oval on Wednesday, June 7. Playing their second consecutive title clash of the annual championship, India would want to emerge on top this time around after a disappointing outing against New Zealand last year.

Where to watch?

Branded as the ‘Ultimate Test’, the World Test Championship finals will be telecasted live on Star Sports and streamed online on Disney Hotstar. The International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a statement, announcing that the broadcast of the match will also be telecasted for free in the Union Government owned DD sports of Doordarshan.

“In India, the Star Sports network will showcase the English World Feed and provide regional coverage in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. Their digital platform Disney+ Hotstar will show live coverage of each day’s play. India’s public broadcaster Doordarshan will also carry live coverage of each day’s play via their DD Sports channel,” the ICC statement read.

Meanwhile, after electing to bowl first in the crucial match, India were right on the money from the word go under overcast conditions. Siraj and Shami used attacking lengths and got enough movement to target Khawaja and Warner. While Warner faced deliveries relentlessly from around the wicket angle, Khawaja was tested with deliveries coming from over the wicket.